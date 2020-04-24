Samsung released the mid-tier Galaxy A71 just last January and now device owners are getting a new update for their smartphone. The new firmware update brings not just the April 2020 security patch but also a new built-in app that they can use to keep in touch with loved ones during these times: the Google Duo video-calling app. This means that when you want to communicate with your loved ones that are far away, this is the default app of your device now.

Earlier this year, Samsung integrated Duo with its Galaxy smartphones, connecting it with the Contacts, Messages, and Phone apps so that it becomes the default video calling app. When firmware update version A715FZHU2ATD3 rolls out for the Galaxy A71, Duo is included and all its new features can be used as you video chat with friends, family, and maybe even new friends that you’ve met online while on quarantine.

Duo recently rolled some updates of its own to level up and compete with other video calling apps. You can now have up to 12 participants (from the previous 😎and a new video codec technology gives you good quality calls even when you’re on a low bandwidth connection. It also now has a snapshot feature so you can capture through photos your video chats. You can also save the video and voice messages that you get and send through Duo (it used to expire in 24 hours).

As for the Galaxy A71, it hasn’t really received a major firmware update previously, expect for the security patches and improvements to the Camera app. This one isn’t really major as well, but having the Duo Video Call on board is a good thing for users who need to connect with loved ones. Samsung is also soon releasing a 5G model for the Galaxy A71, including a custom variant in South Korea through SKT.

For now, the Galaxy A71 updatethe Galaxy A71 update seems to be rolling out in Hong Kong and Taiwan for now but other countries should be getting it soon. Go and check your settings if the software update is ready for your device.