After the Galaxy F62 and aside from the Galaxy A72, Samsung also has the Galaxy A52 phone lined up. The mid-range device will be the next 5G phone offering. Last year’s best-selling Galaxy A51 is getting a new version in the form of the Galaxy A52. A 5G variant will also be available. Much has been said about the smartphone and we have more details here. The regular and 5G phones are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy A52’s price will start at 349 euros ($424) while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be sold for 429 euros ($521). That is mid-range affordable and can be an alternative to the premium flagship models that are still expensive. Both variants have the same design, obviously, but differ in some specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specs

The non-5G Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G while the 5G model is powered by Snapdragon 750G. The latter brings the 5G modem. RAM choices are 6GB and 8GB while storage options are 128GB and 256GB. Memory expansion is possible with a microSD card card slot.

Other specs of the Samsung Galaxy A52 are as follows: 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen with 90 to 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, optical fingerprint reader, 32MP selfie camera, quad rear camera system (64MP + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 5MP + 2MP), 4K video recording, and a 4500mAh battery. There’s also a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.x connectivity, NFC, ac-WLAN, and wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy A52 will already run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI.

We also mentioned the phone will have IP67 rating already. A 3.5mm headphone jack will still be a feature. Color options of the upcoming Galaxy A52 are as follows: Lavander, Blue, White, and Black.