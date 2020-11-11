After the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the South Korean tech giant is expected to introduced another mid-range smartphone. The next one could be the Galaxy A52. An earlier leak suggested it will be mid-range 5G smartphone with a quad camera system with a 64MP main shooter. Before the Galaxy A72 makes an impression with its penta-camera setup next year, we will have to wait for the Galaxy A52 first. Obviously, it’s a follow-up to the Galaxy A51 that was first introduced in December last year.

The Galaxy A52 specs have surfaced although we are taking things with a pinch of salt. The South Korean tech giant is using a quad camera system just like the Galaxy A51 but with improved features. There will be a wide-angle lens and a depth sensor.

A macro camera can also be expected. We’re not sure about the zoom lens but the primary shooter will be 64 megapixels. The four rear cameras will be joined by just a single selfie camera.

Most likely, the Galaxy A52’s cameras will be found on the future Galaxy A72 but we’re expecting the latter will come with five shooters. We’ll probably get to see the new Samsung Galaxy A52 in December, just before the crazy 2020 ends. Market release will most likely be in early 2021.

It’s still not clear if the Galaxy A52 will already offer 5G support at launch or later. An LTE model was released initially before a 5G version was made available back in August. Not much information has been provided but as always, anticipation builds up a few weeks before a company makes an official announcement.

Geekbench lists the phone with a Snapdragon 750G processor so that would mean it will come with 5G. We also see a 6GB RAM. The phone will run on Android 11 out of the box.