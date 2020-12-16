Samsung is working on another mid-range device and it’s called the Galaxy A52. Most of us frequenters already know that South Koreans are working on a 5G edition of the rumored phone. We now learn that there will be Galaxy A52 4G model and this will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The phone with model number SM-A525F, which is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A52, was spotted on Geekbench website and it’s where the leaked information about the processor has actually come out from.

Earlier, when the image renders of the Galaxy A52 5G were released, we reported that the 5G model will come with a 64MP main shooter at the back and a Snapdragon 750G processor under the frame. Now via the Geekbench listing, it is evident that the 4G variant of the mid-ranger from Samsung will be powered by the “atoll” processor – a codename for the Snapdragon 720G.

Allegedly, the Galaxy A52 4G outperformed the 5G model in the Geekbench benchmarking scores with single-core score of 554 and 1,689 multi-core score. This is far better than Galaxy A52 5G’s 298 single-core score and multi-core scores of 1,001. Though this is very early information to draw up any conclusion, yet if this is anything to go by, then users will be skeptical about the more lucrative 5G option.

Galaxy A52 4G is listed with 8GB of RAM – a 6GB RAM variant may also be in the works. It will run Android 11 out of the box and may not have an Exynos-powered option, so Snapdragon all the way. The phone will come with a quad-camera module comprising 64MP main shooter followed by 12MP wide-angle, 5MP macro, and another 5MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A52 4G is expected to release anytime soon – it could be well within this month or definitely in the first few weeks of 2021. We are expecting more information to roll out as we near an imminent launch date, so stay tuned, we will feature updates as and when they come out.