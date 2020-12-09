The Galaxy A52 is coming soon. We don’t know when exactly but it will launch as the next mid-range 5G from the South Korean tech giant. An early leak suggested a 5G variant with a quad-cam headlined by a 64MP main shooter. A Snapdragon 750G processor was also mentioned. Image renders were shown off last month and we noted that the phone will be ready in early 2021. The latest renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer show us it is not much different from the Galaxy A51 5G predecessor.

The yet-to-be-announced Galaxy A52 will come with the same display size–6.5-inches. There will still be an Infinity-O panel with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Dimensions will probably be 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm with the camera bump up to 10mm according to our source.

The quad rear camera system looks almost the same. There will still be that rectangular housing and a rear that is made of Glasstic. The latter is a new material by Samsung that feels and looks like glass but is actually plastic.

The mid-range 5G smartphone will still come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s good news for those who still prefer this very simple yet useful component even if there’s wireless connectivity as an alternative.

When it comes to pricing, we look forward to $499 or maybe even lower. Note that the Galaxy A51 is Samsung’s top selling phone for Q1 2020. The Galaxy A is also the company’s best-selling series today. It won’t be discontinued anytime soon. Samsung actually needs to work harder in the mid-range game if it wants to keep its top ranking.