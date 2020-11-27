Samsung’s 2021 lineup will include a number of premium flagship and mid-rangers. There will also be more budget-friendly phones that will be introduced. For now, we’ll take a look at the Galaxy A32 5G. We’re very much interested in this one because the low-cost phone will already come with 5G connectivity. Next year, we’re expecting more 5G smartphones will be introduced at such low prices. Just a few days ago, we also mentioned the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s ready for its Q1 2021 launch.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to arrive with quad cameras and Snapdragon 750G processor. Unlike the Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s that will only come with LTE, this one will offer ultra-fast 5G. The Galaxy A52 is said to be the most affordable 5G phone from the South Korean tech due next year although there is no mention on pricing yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was announced last month with quad cameras and an affordable price. It can be assumed the Galaxy A52 will be the follow-up.

The Galaxy A52 renders show triple rear cameras. We don’t see any rectangular or a square camera module. We see a different one–circular cutouts with two LED flash. Two of the cameras will probably be a 48MP and a 2MP depth sensor.

In front, there is an Infinity-U display. A fingerprint scanner is located on one side. On the right side, there is the volume rocker. At the bottom, there is the 3.5mm audio port, speaker grill, and a USB-C port.