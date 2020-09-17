Mid-tier Samsung Galaxy A51 was the top-selling Android smartphone in Q1 of 2020. So much was its fanfare that Samsung launched the 5G variant of the phone a couple of months earlier – introducing the $499.99 smartphone as one of the more affordable 5G phones on the block. Seems now the South Korean tech giant is already working on the successor to the popular Galaxy A51. First real information about the Galaxy A52 has just popped up on the internet suggesting the camera specifications and a tad bit more.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup as its predecessor with a difference in the primary sensor. The Galaxy A52 will have a 64-megapixel main shooter (as opposed to a 48MP sensor on Galaxy A51) and the other sensors will be the same (ultra-wide, macro, depth). Information regarding the megapixel count of the other three lenses remains secrete for now.

There is also an indication that A52 will support 5G, but it is also expected to be available in LTE variant. That’s pretty much what we know about the forthcoming mid-ranger as of now. Per the report, however, Samsung is developing the Galaxy A52 right now and there are still a few months before the smartphone hits the market.

Going by the information, the Galaxy A52 is not expected to be released before the end of this year or early next year. Provided the handset is still months away from a supposed launch, we are going to hear a lot more about the specs and features of the device in the coming days. Stay tuned, we will update you as and when information flows in.