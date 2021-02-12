The IP67 rating is the most common certification you can find in devices available in the market. The upcoming Galaxy A52 5G will only have this rating. It’s not exactly bad but may be underwhelming since this is already a 5G phone. It’s high mid-range so some people may be expecting more. IP67 means your phone can survive being underwater up to one meter but not longer than 30 minutes. The information was from a source who further explained the meaning of the rating with a video on YouTube.

Compared to the IP68, IP67 protection is only up to a meter deep while IP68 is up to 1.5 meters–also for 30 minutes. Both rating offer dust-resistance. The IP67 information isn’t exactly breaking news but it’s another detail we can add to the list of Galaxy A52 specs we know.

Samsung’s next 5G phone is now anticipated by the consumers because it will affordable compared to the recently released Galaxy S21 series. So far, we know the Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 750G processor. The phone will come with a quad rear camera system composed of a 64MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, and a 5MP macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G also comes with a 32MP selfie shooter, under display fingerprint sensor, and a 4500mAh battery. The battery supports 25W super fast charging. The device already runs Android 11 One UI 3.1 out of the box.