ZTE seems quiet in the past few weeks. The last feature was the ZTE Blade 10, Blade 10 Prime, and Blade A7 Prime being announced. We knew it’s been working on a very discreet front camera hole. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro was announced last August and it’s getting a follow-up in the form of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro. The new ZTE phone is the company’s latest flagship device that will already come with 5G SA and NSA modes.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro will be released in China in Q1 next year complete with Android 10, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. It will also feature the latest Wi-Fi 6 tech. This means faster Internet speed up to 1.2 Gbps and low latency. Even in crowded houses or environments, WiFi 6 is still fast.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro can connect to two wireless networks at the same time for faster speed and higher stability. Other specs include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.0 ROM storage. The Axon 10s Pro is only one of the 10 5G phones ZTE will be releasing next yet. They will be part of the 15 5G terminal devices ZTE has been working on.

This ZTE Axon 10s Pro is just one 5G phone. It also comes with a Z-Booster 2.0 for a full-scene system optimization engine. Another model is also in the works which will be under RMB 3,000 when it’s released in Q1 2020. No word on pricing but we’re looking at this under the mid-range to almost premium category.