ZTE is still in the business and so is its sub-brand Nubia. The last flagship was the Nubia Z20 which was recently made available globally at a lower price. A Durability Test made us realize the dual-screen phone is really solid. There’s also the Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming phone updated with Snapdragon 855+ processor almost six months ago. Today, we’re being introduced to the new Nubia Red Magic 5G. It’s a new gaming phone believed to come with 80W ultrafast charging support.

The next Nubia phone, the Red Magic 5G, will arrive with a three-rear camera setup, 144Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, max of 16GB RRAM, 5G connectivity, and low-latency screencast capabilities. The gaming phone’s battery is expected to be charged faster than the OPPO Reno Ace’s 65W SuperVOOC charging with 80W ultrafast charging support. Charging is done via USB PD standard.

From 65W to 80W on the Nubia Red Magic, future phones from Xiaomi can get 100W. Meanwhile, Vivo is said to be making a 120W charger. These are impressive numbers we can imagine the time when charging a battery to its full potential will literally take a couple of minutes.

A screenshot of some of Nubia Red Magic 3S phone’s details has appeared on Weibo. This means the smartphone is arriving very soon. Details are very scarce but we know a gaming phone from the Chinese mobile company will be introduced soon–most likely during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020).