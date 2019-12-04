Qualcomm recently made several important announcements at this week’s Snapdragon Tech Summit. We started by sharing with you about the Snapdragon 865 and 765 processors. The two will continue the 5G battle cry into 2020. The Snapdragon X52 5G modem was then announced. It will work with the SD 865 and probably with Qualcomm’s larger, more secure, and faster in-display fingerprint scanner. The Snapdragon 865 is the premium chipset which means we may find it in most premium flagship smartphones.

Some upcoming devices are now being mentioned to use the new chipsets from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 865 is said to run on the Xiaomi Mi 10. That can be expected from the next flagship phone from Xiaomi.

There’s also the recently teased Redmi K30. The mid-range phone will be powered by the new 5G Snapdragon 765G. Now that’s clear. It means more 5G mid-range devices will be introduced next year. Xiami wants to start with the Redmi K30.

To review, the 765G is the gaming-focused variant of the processor. Apart from being known as a 5G phone, the Redmi K30 will also be considered as a gaming phone. OPPO also wants to join the race in using the Snapdragon 765G processor on the next-gen OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G.

The Redmi K30 may actually be announced next week December 10. The Redmi team seems to be ready with the new phone. We can look forward to the 120Hz display, 60/64MP Sony IMX686 primary cam (one of four), dual punch-hole selfie cameras, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Details about the Xiaomi Mi 10 are scarce but expect related leaks in the coming weeks. For the OPPO Reno 3 Pro, it will definitely come with 5G support, a thin body at 7.mm only, and a 4025 mAh battery.