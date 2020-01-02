The OPPO Find X was introduced in mid-2018 taking smartphone technology right to the edge. Unfortunately, the mobile Android device didn’t come to the United States. We were able to see the phone teardown analysis that revealed where the selfie camera was actually hidden. A durability test was done and that was the last time we mentioned the OPPO Find X until early December 2019 when we said a next-gen model would have an advanced camera with focus on pixels.

The OPPO Find X flagship device runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor. It made an impression with a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera. Its follow-up is long overdue but we may see the OPPO Find X2 soon.

The next-gen OPPO Find X2 flagship will be announced with major improvements like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone will be out in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1) so expect a related announcement anytime between today and the end of March.

A new teaser for the OPPO Find X2 has been shared recently by an OPPO executive. OPPO VP and President of Global Marketing Brian Shen posted on Weibo some information like the phone featuring a Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G connectivity.

The OPPO Find X2 may also come with 65W fast charging with SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology and an under-display camera. We’re taking things with a grain of salt but a prototype was shown off at OPPO’s Future Technology Conference 2019 last month. It featured an under-display camera, a portless design, a higher resolution display, improved refresh rate, better, color reproduction, and a wider dynamic range.