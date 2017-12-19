We thought the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL no longer have problems. We’re wrong. Maybe we’re just too busy with many other things that we missed the new ones. We’ve listed a few issues already including random reboots, faint buzzing, edges not as responsive at times, some mic issues, flashing screen during lock/unlock, units with no Android, and installation issues.

Most Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners may not be happy with their phones and they’re bound to be more disappointed with the news that USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapters don’t work on their smartphones. Several members of Google Product Forums have shared their unfortunate experiences of the USB-C not working.

The audio instead comes from the device which means the port or the adapter isn’t working. We’re not sure about this problem or if there is an update already but a simple rebooting can fix the problem on some phones. There are still phones affected. To be safe, reboot the device in safe mode.

Interestingly, we know Google can easily and quickly offer a replacement for faulty adapters. We can’t point out the exact problem or what causes it but we’re hoping the tech giant checks on it and sends out an official solution.

VIA: Android Police