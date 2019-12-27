OPPO recently introduced the A91 and the OPPO A8 the other day and yet here is the Chinese OEM with another pair of Android. The OPPO Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro have just been announced in the market, ready with premium specs and features including more advanced cameras and 5G connectivity. We expected these two to arrive this week as promised. New 5G models are being added to our list so we’re assuming 2020 will be all about 5G smartphones.

OPPO Reno 3

The OPPO Reno 3 also comes with 5G. It’s not just the Pro variant we’re adding to our list because the regular Reno 3 features the latest and fastest mobile connectivity we know so far. OPPO is so fast in adding new Reno phones. The new series was only teased back in March and then officially launched the following month with an impressive initial offering. We’ve already seen the OPPO Reno Z and the OPPO Reno 2 and now the OPPO Reno 3 accompanied by a Pro model.

The OPPO Reno 3 was recently presented in China bearing the new Dimensity 1000L chipset from MediaTek. Interestingly, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro has the Snapdragon 765G which also just launched. The Reno 3 is the first to use the new Dimensity SoC.

OPPO Reno3 Pro

The OPPO Reno3 Pro boasts a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, camera hole for the selfie shooter, 180Hz touch detection rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR10+ support. The phone comes with 4025MmAh battery 30W VOOC 4.0 support. In the imaging department, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro is a winner with a 5x hybrid zoom (2x optical), quad-camera system (8MP ultra wide-angle + 48MP main + 2MP Black & White + 13 MP telephoto shooter. The 32MP selfie cam is placed on the upper left portion of the screen.

Both phones run on Android 10 via ColorOS. Pre-order will start on December 31. The OPPO Reno3 Pro will be out in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and priced at CNY 3999 ($570).

The 12/256 GB variant will be out on January 10 with a more expensive price at CNY4199 ($640). Color options include Black, White, Starry Night Blue, and Sunrise. There is also the Classic Blue, the Oppo Reno3 Pro Pantone 2020, which will come with a CNY4,199 ($600) price tag. The regular Oppo Reno 3 will be CNY 3399 ($486) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 3699 ($528) for the 12GB/128GB version.