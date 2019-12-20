The OPPO Reno 3 is coming. We mentioned that the smartphone will come a day after Christmas. It’s already the 5G version. We’ve got information once again as the phone was sighted in the wild. The OPPO Reno3 runs on Android 10 and is powered by a MediaTek 5G processor–proving the device will indeed be the next 5G phone from China. A couple of photos have surfaced on Weibo showing the rear with its cameras and the front with a notched display. The OPPO Reno 3 here is believed to be the non-Pro variant.

The smartphone with model number PDCM00 will come with 5G connectivity on both SA and NSA. It runs on Android 10 topped by ColorOS. There’s also a 128GB onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. With those specs, we can say the phone is almost premium.

According to AnTutu, the OPPO Reno 3 will be equipped with a MediaTek MT6885 chipset–Dimensity 1000 5G chipset we featured last month. Others are saying it will run on Snapdragon 765G but it won’t. The phone earlier surfaced on TENAA where some of the specs are listed: 6.4″ FHD+ AMOLED, octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD card slot (max of 256GB), Android Pie but upgradable to Android 10, quad-camera setup (48MP + 8MP+ two 2MP modules), onscreen fingerprint sensor, notch with 16MP front-facing camera.

The OPPO Reno 3 features a power button on the right and volume rocker on the left. When it comes to color options, there may be a blue/purple gradient version and the blue/black pictured above.

The Chinese company is believed to reveal the Reno 3 on December 26. That’s exactly a day after Christmas and just a week before the end of the year.