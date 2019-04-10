It’s here. The OPPO Reno phone is finally announced by the Chinese OEM. After weeks of leaks, rumors, and teasers, this smartphone with a unique design is shown off to the public. There are two variants actually–the standard Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. OPPO proudly unveiled the Reno series at a special event in Beijing. The two are simply mid-range units but you will be impressed with the almost high-end specs. The Oppo Reno boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, on-screen fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 710 processor, 16MP selfie camera, dual 48MP F/1.7 primary camera + 5MP depth sensor, 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 tech, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

What’s more interesting here is the design of the phone with the shark fin selfie shooter. It was first described as a gumstick camera when it was teased earlier.

Oppo Reno is available in four color options: Extreme Night Black, Nebula Purple, Mist Pink, and Fog Sea Green. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at CNY2,999 which is about $446 in the US. The 6GB RAM with a bigger 256GB model is $491. The 8GB RAM with 256GB unit costs CNY3599 ($536).

OPPO will release the phone in China on April 19. It will be followed by the other variant, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom in May. Both phones will have their global launch on the 24th of April.

As for the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, the phone boasts a bigger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED notchless screen. Body ratio is an impressive 93.1%. The main rear camera system includes 48MP F/1.7 cam plus 8MP F/2.2 120-degree wide-angle camera. Of course, let’s not forget the 13MP F/3.0 periscope shooter with 10x hybrid zoom lens.

The main camera system makes the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom a worthy rival of the Huawei P30 Pro but we’ll have to do a more comprehensive test first. Just like the standard edition, this one features the same shark fin-style 16MP F/2.0 front-facing camera,

Other specs include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, 4065 mAh battery, VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

The Zoom edition is ready in two colors only: Fog Sea Green and Extreme Night Black. Pricing is set at CNY 3999 ($595), CNY4499 ($670), and CNY 4799 ($714) for the 6GB/128GB version, 6GB/256GB, and 8GB/256GB version, respectively.

SOURCE: OPPO (1),(2)