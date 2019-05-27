A new OPPO Reno phone is available. The sub-brand was introduced back in March as an image of a mystery phone surfaced online. It turned out to be the OPPO Reno. The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition launched with a shark fin-style selfie cam and wowed us with the unique design. Some 10x zoom lens in action were sighted so we know it’s a really great phone. There’s also an OPPO 5G phone plus this new one: the OPPO Reno Z.

The OPPO Reno Z smartphone is a new mid-range offering for Europe. The EUR 190 device ($215) features a notch where the selfie camera is located. It’s the first notched phone from the OPPO line.

It boasts some curved edges and a gradient color body. You can choose from either the Jet Black or Ocean Green color. On the back, you can see a vertical strip along the middle where the LED flash, logo, tagline, and O-Dot ceramic point is placed. You won’t notice a camera bump but the O-Dot ceramic point is enough to protect the lens.

The OPPO RENO Z comes equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 2340 x 1080 Full HD+ pixel screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Kyro 360 CPU, Adreno 616 GPU, 128GB onboard storage, and 6GB RAM. The 3950mAh non-removable battery supports 20W (5V/4A) VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology.

When it comes to imaging, there is a dual 48MP Sony IMX586 + 5MP depth sensor camera setup. The 32MP selfie camera should be enough to give the best selfies. The phone may just be a mid-range phone but it comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The usual connectivity features are also available from WiFi to 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0. The device still features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

No word on exact availability but it should be ready in most parts of Europe and Asia soon. The phone is said to weigh 186 grams and measure 157.3 × 74.9 × 9.1 mm.