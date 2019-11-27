MediaTek announced the Helio G90 series last July for a more powerful mobile gaming. We haven’t featured anything since then until today that we’re learning about the Dimensity 1000 5G processor. The SoC promises advanced AI, connectivity, imaging, and multimedia innovations for premium flagship devices. We’re assuming it will be ready for high-end phones to be released next year for faster and smarter mobile performance that is unheard of. Now that we’re ushering into the 5G era, expect more 5G devices to be introduced in the coming months.

MediaTek’s Dimensity series is a new innovation that brings the industry and consumers closer to ultra-speed solutions that may introduce endless possibilities in the mobile business. The Dimensity 1000 is a first from MediaTek. It has yet to prove anything but we know the company can deliver.

The 7nm chip is made especially for 5G. It comes with an integrated 5G modem already and is said to be ready to rival the competition according to Joe Chen, MediaTek’s President. He shared, “We chose the name Dimensity to highlight how our 5G solutions are driving new waves of innovation and experiences, much like the fabled fifth dimension. Our first announced chip, MediaTek Dimensity 1000, gives consumers a significantly faster, more intelligent and all-around incredible mobile experience.”

Dimensity-powered phones will roll out by the first quarter of 2020. We can expect power savings, efficiency, and speeds up to 2.5Gbps uplink and 4.7Gbps downlink. It can work on every cellular network from 2G to 5G with multi-mode support. It can also support SA/NSA sub-6GHz networks.

The 5G chip includes Bluetooth 5.1+ and Wi-Fi 6 standards so imagine the speed you can get. Efficiency won’t be a problem because everything is fast whether upload or download. Other tech and features of the Dimensity 1000 5G processor are as follows: first Dual 5G SIM tech in the world, efficient 5G Modem, seamless handover, stunning images and videos, and a powerful APU camera support.