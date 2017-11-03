The OPPO R11s variant was leaked last week via AnTuTu which meant the phone would be announced soon. The phone is now officially announced by Oppo as a follow-up to the R11 and R11 Plus announced back in June after a series of related leaks. This new OPPO R11s also follows the special Oppo R11 FC Barcelona edition shown a few months ago.

Most ‘s’ variants of any device usually means improved and this Oppo R11s is no different. Unlike the standard and the Plus versions, this one now comes with an 18:9 fullscreen design as rumored last week. This means the display is almost bezel-less with a 12.5% increase in field of vision. The device also boasts facial recognition technology for mobile security and your peace of mind.

The OPPO R11s comes equipped with a 6-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3205mAh battery with VOOC flash charging. When it comes to imaging, OPPO loaded a 20MP front-facing camera here with AI-based beauty feature and 16MP plus 20MP dual rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture.

OPPO has also introduced a Plus version of this R11s. Most specs are similar but the OPPO R11s Plus has a bigger 6.43-inch screen and a 4000mAh battery. The processor, cameras, and display tech are the same but RAM is bigger at 6GB.

You can choose from these three color options for the R11s: Champagne, Black, and Red. The first two colors will be sold for CNY 2,999 which is around $453 while the special Red version will be a little more expensive at CNY 3,199 ($483). Meanwhile, the Oppo R11s Plus costs CNY 3,699 (about $559 in the US). Only two colors are ready: Champagne and Black.

Availability will begin next week, November 10, for the Oppo R11s. The Oppo R11s Plus will follow on November 24.

SOURCE: Oppo