After reaching TENAA and Geekbench and having the spec sheet and live photos leaked, the OPPO R11 is finally available in China. The new flagship phone by the Chinese OEM has been sighted on the company’s online store but there is no official announcement yet. The launch is set on June 10 so this product page comes early before the official unveiling. There is no information yet on the OPPO R11 Plus but we know it will look just the same and with some slight bumps in the features.

The OPPO R11 product page shows official photos of the smartphone in all angles plus more details beyond what we already know. The phone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch screen with 1080p display, dual 20MP and 16MP rear cameras, 20MP selfie cam, Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onborad storage, and a 2900mAh battery. The device already runs on Android 7.1 Nougat topped with Color OS.

When it comes to imaging, the cameras include 2x optical zoom lens. The dual camera system also delivers Portrait mode while Qualcomm Spectra ISP handles the image processing. The results are expected to be always of high quality because of the features. It’s something expected from OPPO which is currently known as the ‘Selfie Expert’ by launching phones ideal for the selfie addicts.

There’s no official mention of price and market avialability but the phone is said to cost around $485. Interestingly, people are still putting the OPPO R11 in the mid-range category despite the premium specs.

