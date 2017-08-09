With the La Liga 2017-18 season about to kick-off in a week’s time, fans of the Catalan football club are raring to go and aim for a 25th title after failing to win the league last season. And that means die-hard fans are trying to get as many official (and not so official) fan merchandise as they can. If you’re a fan and you live in China, you might want to get your hands on the brand new Oppo R11 FC Barcelona edition which will be available in the country starting August 18.

Barca, the second most valuable football club in the world according to Forbes, is one of the most popular in the world and counts arguably the best player in the world now Lionel Messi in its roster. And in China, they have tons of fans, leading Oppo to come up with a limited edition version of their R11 smartphone. It comes in the “blaugrana” club colors or blue and red in common language. It also has the 18K gold plated club insignia at the back, proudly proclaiming that you’re a Culé, the common nickname for fans of the club. The user interface of the smartphone is also inspired by the club’s colors and design.

But aside from those things, all the other specs of the R11 remain the same. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and is powered by Snapdragon 660. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can expanded with a microSD card. Just like the original R11, it has a dual camera set-up and a 20MP front-facing shooter since they’re focusing on being a selfie camera.

The R11 FC Barcelona will be available in China starting August 18. It will cost you 3499 yuan ($522), which if you’re a die-hard fan, shouldn’t be that much of a problem. No news yet if it will be available in other countries.

SOURCE: Oppo