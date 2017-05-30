Reaching TENAA is usually a good indication that a mobie device is arriving soon. The Oppo R11 and Oppo R11 Plus were sighted on the website last week. It’s like the Chinese FCC which means the phones are for real and are already being tested before commercial release. The phones once again popped up online. This time, in real live photos of not just the phone but also some marketing material.

The specs of the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus were leaked. The official spec sheets were captured. As listed on the document, the Oppo R11 will feature a 5.5-inch screen 1080p resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 20MP plus 16MP dual rear camera, 20MP selfie cam, and a 3000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Oppo R11 Plus will have a bigger 6-inch screen, also with 1080p resolution, Snapdragon 660 chipset, same imaging system, higher 6GB RAM, and a larger 4000mAh battery.

The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus will run on ColorOS 3.1 which is actually based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat already. The pair is expected to be announced on June 10 which is less than a couple of weeks from today. That’s in time for Summer as we speculated earlier. Still no word on the cost and regional availability but could be anything between 2,799 and 3,299 Yuan ($408 to $481) based on the prices of last year’s models.

VIA: TAS