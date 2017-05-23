OPPO is expected to unveil the R9 and R9 Plus’ latest siblings. The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus have been sighted on TENAA recently complete with pictures. This means the OEM’s newest flagship devices will be introduced soon in China. The Chinese FCC has somehow confirmed that the two will be arriving any day now if we are to look at the specs and features listed.

The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus features almost the same specs but the Plus variant is slightly bigger. Both phones boast of a dual camera system on the rear (16MP + 20MP), Snapdragon 660 processor, 20MP selfie shooter, and 1080p video recording capability. The difference between the two are mainly on the screen, RAM, and battery size. The R11 will feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution while the R11 Plus will come with a bigger 6-inch 1080p LCD screen.

When it comes to power, the two will have 2900mAh and 3880mAh batteries. The Oppo R11 only has 4GB of RAM while the R11 Plus get 6GB. The two devices will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box but topped with Color OS. These two also feature fingerprint readers embedded on the screen.

There’s no information on pricing and exact availability yet but we’re assuming just in time for Summer.

VIA: TENAA (1),(2)