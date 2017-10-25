Chinese manufacturer OPPO is jumping on the large display bandwagon for its upcoming midrange smartphone, the OPPO R11s. We’ve seen leaks and teasers, but devices being tested via the AnTuTu benchmark software gives us a great idea of the specs. Will you consider the OPPO R11s as a midrange option? From what it shows us here, it could be a good option at that.

The OPPO R11s has said hello to the world via AnTuTu, and the specs it shows confirm that this is indeed a midrange offering, but a robust and competent one. The benchmark confirms the large display upfront, with FHD+ resolution (2160×1080) – most probably with 18:9 aspect ratio. That will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Looking at the teaser and leaked images, the OPPO R11s will sport a dual camera setup – which AnTuTu comfirms to be dual 20MP sensors, which is good news for all of you mobile photography freaks out there. We can expect the selfie cam to be pretty competent as well, judging from OPPO’s history.

The launch will be by November 2, so we will only have to wait a bit more to see the OPPO R11s in full glory. What will launch then should not be too far away from the leaked press renders.

SOURCE: Weibo