After being shown off on a product page on its website, the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus have just officially launched. The OEM has announced its new flagship duo in the form of the OPPO R11 and OPPO R11 Plus after last year’s OPPO R9 Series. The two models feature the same design except for the size, screen display, battery, and RAM. Obviously, the Plus version is the bigger and yes, more expensive between the two.

First look at the smartphones, you might say that they look a lot like the old Oppo R9 and R9 Plus. They do actually but the specs and features are improved. The Oppo R11 now sports a 5.5-inch screen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, dual 20MP and 16MP rear camera setup, 20MP front-facing cam, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G, and a 3000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Oppo R11 Plus comes with a bigger 6.0-inch screen and 4000mAh battery. Both phones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Still no information on availability and pricing but we can expect Oppo to make local announcements in different regions so let’s wait and see. Color options include Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

SOURCE: Oppo