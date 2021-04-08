Foldable phones are slowly becoming a standard thing. It may be long before it really becomes available in most markets and communities but for now, we’re interested in knowing other OEMs apart from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei are also working on their foldable phone entries. LG is finally out of the game. We will no longer get to see the Rollable Phone. Xiaomi has recently introduced the Mi Mix Fold which was actually a surprise. As for OPPO and Vivo, the two are said to be working on their own foldable phone entries.

The Mi MIX Fold’s entry is actually good news to the consumers. It means more choices are available. More may be available in the next few months as new foldable phones are in the works.

Oppo and Vivo are committed to unveil new foldable smartphones. Two foldable devices are in development. It seems OPPO really is planning to overtake further other brands in the Chinese mobile market.

Vivo is also believed to be working on its own internally folding phone. The display of the Vivo foldable phone could be around 6.5-inches, stretching up to 8 inches. It may arrive with a high refresh rate like other premium phones today.

The OPPO foldable phone may also mean a future OnePlus foldable phone. That may be forward thinking because we remember saying OnePlus foldable phone is not happening as tech isn’t ready yet as per a company executive.

If you may remember, there was that OPPO foldable tablet with flexible display from 2019. An OPPO foldable phone render showed a pop-up camera from two years ago. A related patent surfaced before that.

The foldable phones being designed and developed are real. They’re in the works but it may be premature to release them without proper testing. Let’s wait and see for these big companies to release something more relevant and useful.