OnePlus made a big announcement last week. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were introduced with the OnePlus Watch after several weeks of teasers, rumors, leaks, and speculations. OnePlus has always been generous with giving away information and everything was confirmed last March 23. The OnePlus 9 series is making an impression already. For one, the Pro variant has passed a standard durability test even with two batteries as part of the design.

Just recently, we learned the OnePlus 9 series phones are supported on Verizon’s 5G UW network. The phones are also advanced when it comes to imaging, thanks to the Hasselblad camera technology.

In China, the phones are being offered with a two-year warranty. Now we’re learning the OnePlus 9 phones has a record-breaking day one pre-orders. According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, pre-orders eclipsed the OnePlus 8 by 324%. That is more than times three of the fist day order opened as soon as the official launch.

There is no word though on how many units were sold so we’re very much curious. There is no even telling if the numbers are just for China or international markets.

Pete Lau thanked the whole OnePlus community and new fans for the support. His tweet gathered a lot of negative comments and complaints. People were bringing up the issue of high pricing especially in India when not many people can afford the phones. For India, there is also the OnePlus 9R.