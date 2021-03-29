The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the Chinese OEM’s latest premium flagship offering. They are joined by the OnePlus 9R but that one is exclusive to India. In the United States. You can buy the two from Verizon soon as they were recently certified to work on the network. You can also buy the phones from other retailers or suppliers and bring then to Verizon. The devices are said to work best on Verizon 5G so if you’re looking for a 5G phone, you may consider the new OnePlus 9 series.

You can buy a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro from a different supplier and just bring the unit to Verizon according to our source. You can also easily activate HERE.

The OnePlus 9 Series was officially launched last week. The phones were made ready with Hasselblad camera and the super fast Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless charging solutions.

The two offer “a burdenless user experience” and that is shown as a unified and integrated design. Both phones are comfortable to hold even after a long time. The OnePlus 9 Pro model features a curved display that was optimized to minimize discoloration and mistouches.

OnePlus 9 on Verizon 5G UW

Just recently, the OnePlus 9 Pro survived a durability test even with two batteries. To review, the phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. They both come with Fluid Display 2.0, a DisplayMate A+ rating, advanced cameras with Hasselblad, and fast charging tech. RAM options for both are 8GB and 12GB while storage options are 128GB or 256GB. The OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch display while the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display.

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband. We shared with you the retail prices of the OnePlus 9 phones from $729 to $1,069 but we have no idea yet about Verizon’s pricing yet.