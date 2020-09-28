Price cuts usually mean several things. A company wants to finish the stock because not many people are buying. Another reason is that a new product is about to be revealed. In the case of OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are now on sale with a $100 price cut. The OnePlus 8T is about to be announced so the Chinese OEM wants to sell more of the OnePlus 8 series first. It is a good deal for those who have been wanting to purchase the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro.

The October 14 launch of the OnePlus 8T will happen. That is about a couple of weeks from today. A lot of details can still be revealed before the scheduled date but for now, we want to share with you the good news about the OnePlus 8 series.

Now listed on OnePlus website is the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow with a $699 price tag–down from $799. You can also avail of the phone for $33 per month for 24 months under an installment plan. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is no longer available in that color but the Glacial Green is ready for only $599 (from $699).

The OnePlus 8 Pro now costs $799, down from $899. You can also get it for $37/month for two years installment. It comes equipped with the same 120 Hz Fluid Display, 48MP Quad Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge 30 Wireless. You can choose from these color options: Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black.

These two are now offered at discounted prices before the OnePlus 8T’s official launch. There is no word how much the OnePlus 8T will cost but we’re looking forward to anything between $500 and $700.