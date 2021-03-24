After several hints and teasers, the Chinese OEM has finally announced the new OnePlus 9 series. The latest flagship smartphones arrive together with the OnePlus Watch—a first from the company. As we already know, the OnePlus 9 comes with Hasselblad camera technology that includes Natural Color Calibration. The phones also boast the next-generation display and quickest wireless charging. OnePlus has teamed up with Hasselblad for the camera advancements so we can expect a more camera-centric OnePlus 9 in a stylish and sleek form.

The OnePlus 9 Series, as described, offers a big jump in camera quality. Hasselblad is a big name known for its professional cameras. It made the camera that was brought to the moon. And now, the OnePlus and Hasselblad deal is like “bringing the moon” back to the earth.

OnePlus 9 Series phones run on the latest Snapdragon 888 processor by Qualcomm. The display offers Fluid Display 2.0. It has received a DisplayMate A+ rating recently so you know it’s really impressive. OnePlus has implemented Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless charging solutions.

OnePlus CEO, Founder, and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau said: “The OnePlus 9 Series represents a key milestone for OnePlus flagship smartphones. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the new Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will give users the ability to capture their own iconic moments with more accurate colors and premium image quality.”

Both phones offer “a burdenless user experience” together with the OnePlus Watch. The burdenless design is a unified, integrated, and stylish design—showing a well balanced look. They are still comfortable to hold after a long time. The Pro variant comes with a curved screen that has been optimized to minimize mistouches and discoloration.

The OnePlus 9 Series Advantage

The OnePlus 9 Pro offers water and dust resistance with the IP68 rating. It is available in these colors: Stella Black, Pine Green, and Morning Mist. The non-pro OnePlus 9 will be ready in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black.

As for the pricing, let’s take a look at the list below:

OnePlus 9 8GB RAM, 128GB ($729)

OnePlus 9 12GB RAM, 256GB Astral Black only ($829)

OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB RAM, 128GB storage ($969)

OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB RAM, 256GB Morning Mist and Pine Green ($1,069)

You can pre-order for these phones beginning March 26, 2021. Open-sale date will be April 2, 2021.

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, glass back, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 ratio, Snapdragon 888 chipset, Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, UFS 3.1, and a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging and 15W fast wireless charging. When it comes to imaging, there is the triple camera system: 48MP main wide, 50 MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Camera features includes Hasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, and a dual-LED flash.

As for the OnePlus 9 Pro, it’s basically similar but with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The camera system now includes four shooters: 48MP main wide, 8MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, 2MP depth.