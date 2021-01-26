The OnePlus 9 will be the next flagship series offering from the Chinese OEM that lives the ‘Never Settle’ principle. The regular OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive with a OnePlus 9 Pro and a OnePlus 9 Lite. A number of prototype images and renders have surfaced on the web and we believe the official announcement will happen soon. OnePlus usually unveils the flagship phones every April of each year. An earlier reveal may be expected this 2021 although the timing doesn’t really matter.

We are more concerned about the specs and features. The OnePlus 9 is said to come with a 6.55-inch FHD resolution plus 120Hz refresh rate as with the OnPlus 8T. The OnePlus 9 Pro will have a slightly bigger 6.78-inch QHD plus the same 120Hz refresh rate.

The regular version will have a flexible straight screen while the Pro variant will use a flexible curved display. Both phones from OnePlus will come with a punch hole cutout in front for the selfie camera.

OnePlus 9 Specs

The two will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and will be very light and thin at 200g or less and 8.xmm. Battery may be enough at 4500mAh on at least one variant according to a source. It may also come with 45W wireless charging and reverse charging.

We also heard about the possibility a public launch later this year. We’re not sure about the reason but we prefer an early arrival. It could be because of OnePlus working harder to improve the flagship camera system or because OPPO and OnePlus R&D teams have joined forces.

The OnePlus 9 series will be the brand’s major offering for 2021 before the OnePlus 9T or new OnePlus Nord phones are introduced. The phones are expected to be equipped with 5G connectivity already. Let’s wait and see for more leaks and early information.