OnePlus has finally and officially announced the new OnePlus 8T phone. There is only one OnePlus 8T as no Pro variant has been introduced. The flagship device has been leaked and teased but we can confirm everything today. The OnePlus 8T is yet another pro-level smartphone offering from the Chinese OEM. As promised, it boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display and 65W fast charging technology. The phone offers fast performance, smooth software with OxygenOS 11, and powerful hardware. It can rival the other flagships in the market today with its premium specs and features.

The phone comes with a flat 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display. DisplayMate already gave the OnePlus 8T an A+ rating. You will notice the very smooth visuals especially if you are playing games or watching videos. Even your regular navigation of the menus or apps will show the smoothness of the screen.

For better viewing, the OnePlus 8T screen offers the highest color accuracy with 0.3 Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD). Peak brightness is up to 1,100 nits and levels of brightness up to 8,192

For those who need long battery life, you won’t have to wait that long to fill up the phone. A 15-minute charge is enough to give the device a whole day’s worth of battery, thanks to Warp Charge 65. OnePlus describes it as its “most advanced charging solution ever”. Within 39 minutes, the 4500 mAh battery can reach 100%.

For safer charging, OnePlus has equipped the phone with a dozen temperature sensors and extra encryption chip in the cable and adapter. All these are used to ensure the phone’s battery is being charged at comfortable and correct temperatures.

The OnePlus 8T runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. It offers WiFi 6 and 5G connectivity. It comes with a 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage (max) so you can store more photos and videos. The phone delivers intuitive AI experiences and ultra-realistic graphics. When it comes to the imaging department, there is the quad-camera system headline by a 48MP main shooter and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens plus macro and monochrome lenses.

Choose between the Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T. It runs on OxygenOS 11 which is already based on Android 11. Pricing starts at $749. OnePlus announced the OnePlus 8T together with the new OnePlus Buds Z which is a more affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds.