Some people may have forgotten about this information by OnePlus is majority-owned by OPPO. The two Chinese brands have worked independently in the past years but they may be joining forces soon. No, they won’t be merged into just one brand but the R&D groups of both companies are said to have joined forces already. The departments from the two groups are believed to have merged into one group so research and development efforts will no longer be done separately.

Neither OPPO nor OnePlus has made an announcement or sent out a confirmation. If the report is true, then the merger will be good for both brands. More resources and knowledge can be shared. The partnership is something what Xiaomi and Redmi have. OPPO and OnePlus could very well learn from their rivals.

At the moment, OPPO has OnePlus and Realme under its wings. The sub-brands are relatively independent of one another but a joint Research and Development effort may be good for everyone.

OPPO, OnePlus R&D Efforts

OnePlus and OPPO have always been prolific when it comes to the mobile market but the market is getting more saturated these days. Both companies should rethink of their businesses and marketing strategies if they want to remain in the game. And yes, OnePlus needs to live out its ‘Never Settle‘ principle again.

We know OPPO has become more aggressive the past year especially with the introduction of the OPPO X 2021 rollable phone. That one though will remain a concept and won’t enter the commercial market but it certainly has potential.

We’re also looking forward to that OPPO phone prototype sighted with an under-display camera, the OPPO Find X3, and that new concept phone known as an Oppo x Tom Ford slider smartphone. We doubt that OPPO slide-phone and music-link concept design will transform into reality.