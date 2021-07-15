The OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest ultimate variant from the Chinese OEM that never settles. At the moment, it currently sells in the United States but only the 256GB model. There is the 128GB base model but looks like it will no longer be released in the country despite what was earlier promised. The 8GB RAM with 128GB version will not be available as plans have changed. We’re not surprised this is happening because there are certain supply constraints that can’t be avoided. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version has been prioritized.

There was no exact reason provided except for the “unforeseen supply constraints”. The lower-specced variant will not be available in Canada and the United States so you may want to settle on the high-specced version.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is more expensive at $1,069. It offers impressive performance but there wer some issues discovered like that overheating issue. It has since been fixed with an OTA update. The overheating issues would happen the while Camera app was being used.

Together with the regular OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro arrived with a Hasselblad camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro survived a durability test even with two batteries. We’ve also seen the OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown.

Just recently, we said the OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t tout IP rating publicly for a reason. CEO Pete Lau said that testing environments don’t really reflect what happens in real-life.