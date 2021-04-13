OnePlus new flagship OnePlus 9 series was highly anticipated and when it was launched the high-end Pro model was marred with overheating issue that happened when the camera app was launched. When we first reported about this issue, courtesy a thread on OnePlus forum that the smartphone users were using to report the issues they were encountering, we were hopeful that the solution for the same would be rolled out in a new OTA update soon.

Turns out OnePlus – which acknowledged there was an issue, as it started coming to light – has now rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 OTA update to resolve the overheating issue. According to the information shared within the thread on OP forum, the new update will solve the overheating issue that early adaptors of the OnePlus 9 Pro were experiencing.

At the rollout of the new OTA update, which is being delivered to the users in India currently; the OxygenOS Product Lead Gary C informed “the 11.2.3.3 OTA update should provide the solution to this (overheating) problem in OnePlus 9 Pro. The OTA update is expected to be widely available in North America and Europe in the coming days.

OnePlus notes, another software update would be issued in the future for the OnePlus 9 series – including the OnePlus 9 Pro – soon, which will reportedly “further tweak the battery and the overheating issue.” This new OTA update will also address the issue for users who are experiencing high-temperature issues even when the phone is idling.

For a gist, the 11.2.3.3 OTA update issued by OnePlus includes a host of camera, system, and connectivity improvements for the OnePlus 9 series. The update also comprises some bug fixes. It is, as usual, rolling out in incremental order, so some users are expected to receive the OTA update before the others.