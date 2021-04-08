OnePlus has proudly announced the new OnePlus 9 series. The new smartphones are out, ready with Hasselblad camera and more. There is the regular OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. In India, the OnePlus 9R has also been introduced. It’s been a while since the launch happened and many customers have already received their units. We’ve seen a number of reviews and even saw that reverse teardown. OnePlus 9 Series pre-orders sold out on first day but sadly, the OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB version isn’t ready yet.

The OnePlus 9 series has potential but even with the high scores and positive reviews, what will matter most are feedback from real people using it in their daily lives. Since the OnePlus 9 Pro has reached a number of consumers, there have been reports of overheating. This happens while recording videos and taking photos.

The camera may be to blame but we don’t know for sure yet. Good thing OnePlus acknowledged the problem. It is said to be a known issue that will be hopefully sold in the coming weeks when a software update is available.

A thread on OnePlus forum is getting longer each day so you know this isn’t an isolated case. Several customers are experiencing the same thing. What happens usually is the camera app shows a warning. Two messages show up: “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high” or “The temperature of your device is currently too high, please pause shotting [sic] for a while to bring it down.”

The phone does send notifications though when the device has already cooled. This means you can now use the phone.

Devices heating up isn’t new. It’s normal but the OnePlus 9 Pro is reportedly overheating more frequently that it should or expected. We’re crossing our fingers a fix will be available soon.