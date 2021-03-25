The OnePlus 9 series is finally out. The new premium flagship smartphones from the Chinese OEM that never settles were introduced together with the OnePlus Watch. Some media outlets have already received units. Our friends over at SlashGear has done a review already. This time, Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything has managed to do a durability test–as usual. Only the Pro variant has been tested because the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are basically the same. At first glance, we honestly think this premium phone is durable enough to survive daily handling.

The OnePlus 9 Series was introduced yesterday. It boasts a Hasselblad camera system so we have high expectations from this one when it comes to imaging. The OnePlus 9 Pro runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The phone’s display is also impressive with its Fluid Display 2.0 and 120Hz high refresh rate. OnePlus has also added the fastest charging solutions in the market today: Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

For the durability test, let’s watch this:

These are usual results. The Gorilla Glass scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. Under the heat, the AMOLED screen can last. All good.

As for the structural integrity of the OnePlus 9 Pro, we expect this will survive. It’s a flagship device with a flagship price.

The OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t bend. There’s a slight flex but the phone doesn’t crack. Doing the same from the other side shows a slight curve but still with no damage.

The verdict? The OnePlus 9 Pro passed JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test. What’s interesting is that even with two batteries, this doesn’t bend or crack unlike the ASUS ROG Phone 5.