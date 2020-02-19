The OnePlus 8 series won’t be introduced until the month of May but we have started to discuss its design, specs, and features. We’re always early when it comes to flagship devices and the OnePlus 8 is no different. As early as October, we shared with you several image renders bearing a punch-hole display. The phone was said to have been sighted in the wild. An illustration of the Pro variant surfaced and we learned it could come with quad rear cameras.

There will be three variants: OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro. We’ve seen a 360-degree video render. The phones are said to arrive in the US via Verizon but it could also be an exclusive offer from Amazon. OnePlus will make use of the recently introduced 120Hz OLED screen technology so expect a 120Hz Fluid Display.

Giztop, an online store, is said to have listed the full specs of the phones. We can’t confirm the information but we find them interesting because it includes IP68 certification. If you may remember, last year’s OnePlus 7 Pro didn’t have an official IP rating because the company didn’t want to spend on it. It was confident though about the water-resistance and we discovered how it was water-resistant. The next OnePlus 8 will finally have the official IP68 rating according to a source.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is listed with the following specs: a 6.5 inch AMOLED screen, QuadHD+ 3180 x 1440 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, triple rear camera (60MP + 16MP wide-angle + 13MP telephoto with 3D ToF sensor), 32MP selfie shooter with a Samsung Isocell GD1 sensor, and 4500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging and wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 10 topped by OxygenOS. The price tag reads $799.

The OnePlus 8 will have slightly lower specs: 6.55-inch AMOLED display, FullHD+ 2400 x 1080 resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6/8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage, and a 4000mAh battery with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W). When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP main shooter, 16MP wide-angle, and 2MP depth cam. It will have the same 32MP selfie camera with a Samsung Isocell GD1 sensor. It’s more affordable at $549.

Last but not least is the OnePlus 8 Lite with a slightly smaller 6.4-inch display, FullHD+ 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage, 48MP + 16MP wide-angle + 2MP depth camera system, 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, and 4000mAh batt with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W). It also runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.