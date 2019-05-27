The OnePlus 7 Pro is popular these days for several reasons. Last week, we said the telephoto camera is not real 3x optical zoom. An early teardown treatment reveals it’s low on the repairability scale. Camera performance is okay but can still greatly improve. We somehow have an idea about what’s inside because Zack Nelson has already opened the phone to make a transparent back. We were shown almost everything.

The phone uses a record-setting OLED display and advanced camera features. OnePlus 7 Pro Durability Test reveals the phone is really durable while our hands-on experience tells us the phone is well-designed.

IFixit already did a teardown analysis. It’s not really repairable so we’ve been wondering how the phone can survive if it doesn’t have an IP rating.

Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro is water-resistant. There isn’t an IP rating because the company didn’t really want to spend on it. But then the OEM is confident about the phone’s water-resistance.

Watch JerryRigEverything’s OnePlus 7 Teardown Video and see for yourself:

Here are screenshots:

This year’s premium flagship smartphone of OnePlus is expected to beat the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Huawei P30 Pro. It can even be compared with the Honor 20 Pro but the OnePlus 7 Pro has a number of issues that need to be fixed.

The game isn’t over because we believe OnePlus can still make the necessary updates and upgrades. There’s that ghost touch issue and the telephoto camera not offering real 3x optical zoom.

We agree the camera performance can and must still improve despite hitting a high score on DxOmark. A few software updates should do it.

The first teardown video was Zack Nelson was only to show us how to make a transparent back. Opening the phone further reveals the phone is watertight even around the area of the motorized elevating camera.

We can say the phone is water-resistant even if there is no official IP rating. However, it’s not as “cool” because only a regular heatpipe with thermal pasting and some copper plates were used.