The next OnePlus phone series isn’t due until April but we’ve been hearing information and seeing images of the OnePlus 8. Renders were released as early as October showing a punch-hole display. A purported prototype was sighted in the wild. A OnePlus 8 Pro illustration also surfaced, giving us an idea the device may arrive with four rear cameras. Two variants are still expected–a regular OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Over the weekend, we learned there will be a OnePlus 8 Lite as a mid-range variant.

The release schedule isn’t known yet. We’re not sure if this will be announced together with the flagship versions. We only have the image renders from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

OnePlus 8 Lite is also said to look like the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy A91 with the punch-hole display. It seems a number of OEMs are going this direction for the front display and selfie camera instead of a pop-up selfie shooter.

The CAD renders present the first design of the OnePlus 8 Lite. We’re still taking things with a grain of salt but usually, these rendered images turn out to be similar to the final design. The OnePlus 8 Lite here comes with a flat display with the camera hole. At the back is a rectangular camera module that features some sensors and two cameras only.

No information on the features and specs but we’re probably looking at a 6.4- or 6.5-inch display. There is no waterfall design as it is only mid-range. The dual-camera setup is a close possibility.

We see an alert slide on the right side and a Type-C port at the bottom. There is no headphone jack anywhere. The OnePlus 8 Lite’s market release may be a few months from now but we’re guessing this will compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11e, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the Samsung Galaxy A91.