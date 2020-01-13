OnePlus is launching a new premium phone. It’s going to be the OnePlus 8, obviously, and it may arrive with a OnePlus 8 Pro variant and maybe a Lite version. The duo will be this year’s flagship phone from the Chinese OEM. Image renders were shown off as early as October with a punch-hole display. The OnePlus 8 phone series was sighted in the wild while the Pro variant’s illustration also surfaced with quad rear cams. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Lite image renders and a 360-degree video also appeared on the web.

Some more information surfaced online but more believable because it’s already from Geekbench. Before the May announcement, here are some details that could still change. The OnePlus 8 Pro is known this early as GALILEI IN2023. It will be powered by Android 10 OS already.

The next-gen OnePlus 8 Pro may run on a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G connectivity and 12GB of RAM. It could start at 8GB RAM for the entry-level model. With the specs, the multicore test score is 12530 while the single-core test reached 4296 points.

More details about the OnePlus 8 device are expected to surface in the coming weeks and months–before the official launch in the second quarter of the year (Q2 2020). In the United States, we can expect the phone will launch on Verizon complete with 5G. No word yet though if the other carriers will offer the OnePlus 8 series but the McLaren version of the OnePlus 7T Pro was released via T-Mobile last year. Let’s wait and see for the official launch.