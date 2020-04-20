OnePlus has officially and finally unveiled the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. These new flagship smartphones are the latest from the Chinese OEM that lives out the ‘Never Settle’ principle. The 2020 series from OnePlus has been anticipated since late last year and now the duo is ready for release. They will be sold in China first before the global availability. Of course, this one is expected since it is OnePlus’ home country. Our recent review of the Pro variant had us raving about its sharp display while a recent Durability Test revealed the phone is indeed durable.

It’s been only less than a week since the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were officially introduced. They are ideal to use with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. They work with the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger for seamless charging. Both phones are definitely ‘Beautiful to Be (Hold)‘ for several reasons.

We know all the details about the specs and features. The OnePlus 8 Pro also received an A+ display rating on DisplayMate. The phones are available in different colors: Glacial Green, Onyx Black, or Ultramarine Blue.

When it comes to pricing, we’re not sure if you are going to settle. You see, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s starting price is already $899. That is high from a Chinese OEM but we’re not surprised since OnePlus is positioning itself as a premium phone maker. It’s not in the same class as Samsung or Huawei yet but the company certainly has potential.

Both OnePlus variants are also expected to roll out in India early but for now, we’ll check the prices in China. They’re actually anticipated to be more expensive than the predecessors because that’s what usually happens every year.

The non-Pro OnePlus 8 costs $565. It’s €699 in Europe and €521 in China. The price for the Chinese market is a bit lower. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s about $762 in China but will be $137 more expensive Stateside or €703 in Europe.

There is clearly a discrepancy in the prices. Exchange rates constantly change but a difference of more than $100 is unacceptable. Maybe OnePlus just wants to get a bigger share of the Chinese mobile market since the competition is very tight right now.