It is a busy week for OnePlus. The Chinese mobile OEM didn’t let any pandemic slow down its operations as it revealed the new OnePlus 8 series phones and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. Apart from the new flagship devices and wireless earphones, the brand also introduced the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger. The new charger is now listed on OnePlus’ website but there is no information on when it’s rolling out in the market exactly. The $69.95 wireless charger offers a “seamless” and “effortless” charging experience.

The wireless charger comes in a ‘stand’ form factor. Just leave your smartphone on the stand to start charging. The mobile device must be positioned upright on the charging pad. It offers 30W Wireless Warp Charge, Bedtime Mode, and Qi/EPP standard compatibility.

This OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is easy and safe to use. It offers power and speed. The battery can reach 50% of charge within 29 minutes or full batt in an hour or less.

It’s not exclusive to OnePlus 8 phones. You can charge other smartphones or devices as long as they work with Qi or EPP. Charging may be ideal or convenient during bedtime.

With the Bedtime Mode, charging is enabled automatically starting 11 PM up to 7 in the morning. Only 10W charging is enabled during this mode for safety. In normal operation, it hits up to 30W.

Don’t be surprised if you hear some noise during charging. That’s normal because of the air cooling technology. The wireless charger-stand also brings overheating protection, overcurrent protection, and overvoltage protection. It can also detect nearby foreign objects to ensure safety.

Secure charging is assured, thanks to a comprehensive overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection system. It can still charge your phone even with protective cases of up to 8mm thickness.