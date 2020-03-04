After the OnePlus Snowbots battle against humans this March, we are expecting the new OnePlus 8 series phones will be revealed. There may be three variants to be introduced: the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The next-gen flagship series has been part of the rumor mill as early as October when we saw the image renders with a punch-hole display. A phone was actually sighted in the wild the following month while the OnePlus 8 Pro illustration surfaced, showing quad rear cameras.

OnePlus 8 Lite image renders and 360-degree video appeared on the web before 2019 ended while the new year started with OnePlus 8 Pro hitting Geekbench. We learned that the phone would come to the US via Verizon. So far, we know about the 120Hz OLED screen technology (120Hz Fluid Display).

We also learned the OnePlus 8 series may be en exclusive offer from Amazon but we have yet to hear for the official announcement. The OnePlus 8 phones are coming soon. A May launch was earlier anticipated but it could be earlier now–by the second week of April according to TechRadar’s source. We could still expect the three variants with the Lite as the lower-specced model.

The Pro variant of the OnePlus 8 is said to come with 5G connectivity as with the OnePlus 7 Pro from 2019. We know the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole selfie cam, wireless charging, and IP68 rating.

The IP68 certification is a big deal because last year’s premium flagship version didn’t have one. OnePlus was just confident no water would get in and that they’d rather spend the money for getting the approval on some other efforts.