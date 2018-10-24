OnePlus 6T’s official launch is happening soon. The Chinese OEM is all set to introduce a new premium flagship smartphone after weeks of rumors and leaks. We featured the device several times already and noted it would be coming to a US carrier finally. It may be T-Mobile but the phone is also believed to work on Verizon. It has been sighted on Weibo and we saw its retail box and some images that show an under-display fingerprint sensor.

We saw a red version rendered with a waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras. More images and a 360-degree video renders were made public. The cabsene of a headphone jack and wireless charging was confirmed already.

The public launch will be held on an earlier date. It will be October 29 instead of the originally scheduled October 30 event. OnePlus thought not to do its big announcement on the same day as Apple.

We’re over that decision. We’re just interested in any information we can get before the official unveiling. Posted on WinFuture are OnePlus 6T images that more or else are closest to the real stuff.

So far, here are the OnePlus 6T features we know: 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 402 PPI, on-screen fingerprint reader, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset, and a microSD card slot. When it comes to imaging, the dual rear camera system consists of a 16MP and 20MP shooters. Up front is a waterdrop notch where the 16MP selfie camera is placed.

The phone’s battery is 3700mAh with QuickCharge tech. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (OxygenOS). The standard NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 are also available.

Color options ready: Mirror Black and Midnight Black. Price tag of the 8GB RAM, 128GB model reads 579 euros which is about $660 when converted.

VIA: WinFuture