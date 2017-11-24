We’ve been reading mixed reports about the OnePlus 5T but we’re not gonna judge until we get our hands on one and do our own review. We’re feeling positive about this phone which broke launch day sales within just six hours and was obviously faster compared to the iPhone X in a recent Speed Test. It may not be fully waterproof but it’s durable enough to withstand the test of time as proven by a Durability Test. The phone was launched with 18:9 Full HD display and enhanced cameras and we’re looking forward to that Star Wars Edition.

The OnePlus 5T is no doubt an improved version of the OnePlus 5. The camera system is way better although the phone is expected to receive further updates in the coming weeks. We’ve heard a number of good reviews on the phone’s build quality and the new screen. It’s also a good thing OnePlus decided to maintain Dash Charge for fast charging of the 3300mAh battery.

The next round of update will bring numerous improvements and fixes as the OnePlus team has confirmed. This also includes enhancements to low light photography, details, and selfies. Early testers suggested selfies have more natural exposure and so the images won’t look too filtered or edited. With the update, beautification mode will only be enabled by default in some countries in Asia.

These updates mentioned will be tested by a private group beginning next week. By December, an official update will be ready.

SOURCE: OnePlus