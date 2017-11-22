OnePlus did something strange to the OnePlus 5, that even if it had no official IP rating for water protection, sealants and adhesives on the inside of the older flagship would probably allow the OnePlus 5 to survive under water for a short period of time. Will this still be the case with the new OnePlus 5T? JerryRigEverything‘s teardown video will tell all.

The OnePlus 5T has already survived JerryRigEverything’s durability test ─ with flying colors, if we may add. The video below continues the blogger’s inspection of OnePlus’s new flagship, now doing a teardown of the device. Off the bat, we can say that the OnePlus 5T is NOT waterproof, so don’t throw it into the ocean just yet.

If you check the video, the teardown does show that OnePlus may have been thinking of waterproofing ─ but it was not implemented. The teardown also shows that there is no optical image stabilization on the OnePlus 5T’s cameras, and that there seems to be no heat dissipation techniques applied for the Snapdragon 835 processor.

So while there isn’t so much new things we learned from this teardown, we do know that the OnePlus 5T does not have water protection, and that the phone is pretty much easy to tear down once you get inside the back cover.