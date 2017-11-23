OnePlus is definitely phasing out the OnePlus 5 phone especially now that the good news is in: the OnePlus 5T is the Chinese company’s fastest selling device. This is according to the @oneplus Twitter account that posted the phone hit “record-breaking launch day sales in just 6 hours”. That sounds impressive but no numbers or figures were reported by the OEM.

Not that we don’t believe the brand’s own claim but we need actual proof and proper reporting. Honestly, OnePlus is just like Amazon, only saying sales are high but without releasing any stats.

The OnePlus 5T has gotten a teardown video already where we noted it’s not waterproof at all. It passed a Durability Test and we’re hoping the OnePlus 5T with OxygenOS will be the ‘best yet’.

The OnePlus 5T comes with a price tag that reads $499 which makes it a part of the premium mobile category. To review the specs and the features, the smartphone sports a 6-inch screen with 18:9 ratio and 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 3300mAh with Dash Charge technology, 64GB or 128GB non-expandable storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual 20MP plus 16MP rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP front-facing cam, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

Record-breaking launch day sales – in just 6 hours, the #OnePlus5T has become our fastest selling device. Order now. https://t.co/vErBcGRqXX pic.twitter.com/0DvxL1dqUA — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 22, 2017

