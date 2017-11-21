So if you want to get your hands on OnePlus’s newest baby ─ the OnePlus 5T ─ you’ll probably want to know if it breaks easily. You’ve probably had it with all those iPhone Xs being dropped once and getting shattered to pieces. Our friendly neighborhood durability tester, JerryRigEverything, can tell you for a fact that the OnePlus 5T is not frail like that.

Most tech websites only test the specs and features, but they don’t do durability tests. For that, popular YouTube tester JerryRigEverything does the dirty work for us. From the video shown below, it looks like the OnePlus 5T‘s display scratches at the same as any modern flagship, which is usually at level 6. THE New phone also doesn’t bend to a breaking point and passes the “keys and coins in your pocket” test.

One thing that might be prone to scratches is the OnePlus 5T’s back panel, but rest assured that the fingerprint scanner won’t scratch. In fact, it seems to be made of a highly scratch resistant ceramic that will do well for protecting your back-facing fingerprint scanner.

It should be worth noting that the OnePlus 5T does not carry any inherent water resistance to speak of. While it is robust and probably worth your hard-earned cash, the phone will not stand one second of being immersed in liquids.