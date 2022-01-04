The OnePlus 10 Pro with Hasselblad cameras is all set. A few months later, another variant is expected to be introduced. The vanilla OnePlus 10 may soon enter the mobile market with almost the same power and performance. But now we’re learning the phone will run on a Dimensity 9000 processor from MediaTek. It’s also a premium chipset that was once promised ahead of rivals. It recently beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some benchmark tests. This variant is expected to launch in China before rolling out in other markets.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be formally introduced this coming January 11. As for the regular OnePlus 10, it will probably be released in February or just before Q1 2022 is over.

The Dimensity 9000 SoC is said to launch on devices beginning next month. As per our source, the peak speed is 3.0GHz with three performance cores (2.85GHz) and four efficiency cores (1.79GHz). That’s all we know at this point.

We believe the features will be almost similar. The cameras may have some changes but still powerful. It is expected to use the unified ColorOS 12 and Oxygen OS based on Android 12.

It’s not clear if the OnePlus 10 will still be accompanied by a OnePlus 10R or a OnePlus 10RT. If you may remember, the OnePlus 9R was announced in India March last year as an affordable flagship-like phone with faster RAM. The OnePlus 9RT 5G was then unveiled with Snapdragon 888 and better cooling. The latter’s global launch has yet to happen so we know OnePlus is busy promoting a number of devices.